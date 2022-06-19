Start your week smart: Covid-19, Ukraine, Flight cancellations, Bitcoin, North Korea

By Andrew Torgan, CNN

Happy Juneteenth! Today marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas. And it’s also Father’s Day, so there’s plenty to celebrate all around.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• DC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on Covid-19 vaccinations for children as young as 6 months, clearing the way for vaccinations to be administered soon.

• The West must continue to support Ukraine in order to deter future aggression by Russian President Vladimir Putin, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

• A combination of rough weather, staff shortages and infrastructure challenges have left airlines struggling to keep up with the surge in travel this holiday weekend. About 3,000 flights have been canceled so far since Friday.

• The price of bitcoin breached $19,000 and ethereum fell below $1,000 Saturday, extending the brutal crypto bear market to new lows

• North Korea has dispatched medical crews and epidemiological investigators to a province battling the outbreak of an intestinal disease, state media reported earlier today.

The week ahead

Monday

Juneteenth — the new federal holiday established in 2021 by President Joe Biden — will be observed on Monday, June 20. Non-essential federal, state and city government offices will be closed, along with banks, schools, stock and bond markets, and post offices.

If you’re looking for something to do on your new day off, take CNN’s Juneteenth Quiz!

Tuesday

If it’s Tuesday, it’s primary day somewhere. This week, there are primary elections in Virginia and the District of Columbia and primary runoffs in Alabama and Georgia.

The House select committee investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, will hold its fourth hearing. Additional hearings are scheduled for later in the week.

And despite what you thought back on Memorial Day, June 21 marks the first day of summer.

Thursday

June 23 is the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the landmark legislation that afforded women and girls equal opportunity in education and sports across the US. Watch this video to learn all about the history of Title IX and how it has evolved over the decades to protect the rights of more than just athletes.

Want more 5 Things?

This week on the Sunday edition of the 5 Things podcast, CNN’s Don Lemon examines America’s youngest national holiday, Juneteenth. He examines its origins, how it became a federal holiday, and what happens when corporations try to commercialize a holiday Black Americans have been celebrating for over a century. Listen here!

Photos of the week

Check out more moving, fascinating and thought-provoking images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom

A slate of Black artists and musicians are set to take the stage at the Hollywood Bowl tonight for an inaugural Juneteenth concert that will be broadcast live on CNN at 8 p.m. ET. Scheduled performers include Chaka Khan, Khalid, The Roots, Yolanda Adams, Jill Scott, Anthony Hamilton, Billy Porter, Debbie Allen Dance Academy, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jhené Aiko, Killer Mike, Lucky Daye, Mary Mary, Ne-Yo, Michelle Williams, Mickey Guyton, Robert Glasper, Bell Biv DeVoe and more.

Glastonbury Festival

After a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the Glastonbury Festival returns to the UK on Wednesday and runs through Sunday. Headliners include Billie Eilish, Diana Ross and Sir Paul McCartney. Harry Styles, Green Day and Sir Elton John are among some of the other acts rumored to be performing.

‘Elvis’

“Elvis,” starring Austin Butler as the music legend and Tom Hanks as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, hits theaters on Friday. Thank you. Thank you very much.

What’s happening in sports

US Open

The final round of the 122nd US Open, the third major of the golf calendar, tees off later today at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick share the lead at 4-under par. The winner of the US Open goes home with a check for $3.15 million.

NHL

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Monday at 8 p.m. ET. Colorado is leading the series 2-0.

Quiz time!

Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 65% of fellow quiz fans have gotten an 8 out of 10 or better this week. How well can you do?

Play me off

‘Jailhouse Rock’

Before “Elvis” hits the big screen this week, here’s a little taste of The King himself. Just look at those sideburns — and all that leather… (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.