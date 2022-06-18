Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett arrested for DUI after leaving Bonnaroo festival

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested for driving under the influence on Friday night, after leaving the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

“On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI,” Hargett said in an emailed statement to CNN. “Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward.”

Hargett, 53, was first elected to serve as Secretary of State by the Tennessee General Assembly in 2009 and has been re-elected in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

J.Cole, The Chicks and Illenium were among the acts to perform at the annual music festival on Friday night.

CNN reached out to the Tullahoma Police Department and were referred to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The Director of Communications for the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security told CNN their department is not involved in the incident and referred CNN back to the Secretary of State’s office.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated how the Secretary of State is elected in Tennessee. They are elected by members of the General Assembly.

