Father’s Day Fast Facts

Here is a look at Father’s Day, celebrated the third Sunday in June.

Facts

June 20, 2021 – Father’s Day.

Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington, is credited with starting Father’s Day after hearing a sermon on Mother’s Day while attending church with her father. Dodd wanted to honor her father, William Jackson Smart, a Civil War veteran who raised six children after his wife died during childbirth.

According to Hallmark, Father’s Day is the fourth-largest card-sending occasion with 72 million cards given every year.

According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey:

Consumer spending on Father’s Day is expected to surpass a record $20 billion in 2022.

In 2022, nearly 76% of US adults intend to celebrate Father’s Day.

Timeline

1910 – Spokane celebrates the first Father’s Day on June 19.

1924 – President Calvin Coolidge publicly supports plans for a national Father’s Day.

1966 – President Lyndon Johnson signs a proclamation calling for Father’s Day to be celebrated on the third Sunday of June.

1972 – President Richard Nixon signs into law a permanent recognition of Father’s Day.

