Gunfire erupts after a high school graduation ceremony, killing an elderly woman on the Xavier University campus

By Devon M. Sayers and Holly Yan, CNN

Three people were shot after a high school graduation ceremony Tuesday on the campus of Xavier University, officials said.

One of the victims, an elderly female, has died, New Orleans police Chief Deputy Superintendent Christopher Goodly told reporters.

The university was hosting a graduation ceremony for nearby Morris Jeff Community School.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot outside the graduation venue, authorities said.

“There was a fight that broke out between apparently two females,” Goodly said. “Subsequent to this fight, subjects produced weapons, and shots were shot.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell spoke at the graduation ceremony, but left before the shooting occurred, her press secretary Melissa Newell told CNN.

Three people have been “detained for questioning,” Goodly said. He said no arrests have been made.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Ryan Young contributed to this report.