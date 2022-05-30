A 1-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh. Now police are asking for the public’s help

By Amanda Watts and Holly Yan, CNN

A 1-year-old boy is dead after a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh, authorities said.

The boy and his mother were in a vehicle in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue when the shooting occurred around 2:44 p.m. Sunday, the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

“When first responders arrived, they located the child with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle,” the department said.

“The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.”

As of Monday morning, there were no suspects, the DPS told CNN.

