Argument at Memorial Day festival leads to one person fatally shot, seven others injured

One person is dead and seven are wounded, including two juveniles, after a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor Memorial Day festival in Taft, Oklahoma, officials said.

The shooting took place shortly after midnight when festival goers got into an argument and gunfire followed, according to the state’s Bureau of Investigations (OSBI).

Law enforcement was present at the festival and provided initial aid to the victims, according to an OSBI statement.

Investigators have not yet released information about the deceased victim or the injured victims.

No suspects are in custody, according to the statement.

Some 1,500 people were in attendance at the annual Memorial Day event in Taft, southeast of Tulsa.

Recent mass shootings — including at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last week and one earlier in May at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York — have people around the country on edge.

A “sound disturbance” Sunday at an indoor arena in Brooklyn, New York, sent people running for their lives who mistook the sound for gunfire, including tennis star Naomi Osaka.

Osaka said she was “petrified” when she saw the commotion.

“I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors,” Osaka said on Twitter.

Ten people suffered minor injuries in the incident and were sent to hospitals, police said.

