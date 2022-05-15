At least 1 dead and 4 critically wounded in shooting at California church

By Joe Sutton, CNN

At least one person is dead and four are critically injured after a shooting Sunday at a church in Laguna Woods, California, according to the sheriff’s department.

“All victims are adults and are enroute to the hospital,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet. “One victim is deceased at the scene.” Another person has minor injuries, according to the tweet.

The shooting occurred at the Geneva Presbyterian Church during a lunch reception to honor a former pastor of a Taiwanese congregation that uses the church for its worship services, according to Tom Cramer, a Presbytery leader.

Police have a suspect in custody, Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said during a news conference on Sunday evening. He is believed to be an Asian man in his 60s who doesn’t live in the area, according to Hallock.

Police do not yet have a motive, Hallock said.

The suspect was detained at the scene after a group of people at the church were able to hog-tie his legs with an extension cord and confiscate at least two handguns from him, Hallock said.

“That group of churchgoers displayed what we believe is exceptional heroism in interfering or intervening to stop the suspect,” Hallock said.

About 30-40 people were in attendance at the reception, according to Hallock.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said his office is “actively monitoring the shooting at a church in Laguna Woods and working closely with local law enforcement.”

“No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event,” Newsom said in a tweet.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jenn Selva and Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.