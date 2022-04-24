2 dead, 4 injured in Indiana block party shooting attended by over 100 people, police say

By Claudia Dominguez and Laura James, CNN

At least two people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a block party early Sunday in Indiana, the Lafayette Police Department said in a press release.

More than 100 people attended the party at a Lafayette apartment complex, the release says.

Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired just before 4:30 a.m., the release says. A fight had occurred in one of the apartments.

“Police located numerous shell casings inside and outside of the apartment, and multiple apartments and vehicles were struck by gunfire,” the release said.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello told CNN in an email that officials are trying to identify the dead men and notify their families.

“It remains a fluid situation that continues to evolve with additional evidence being discovered and other people and victims being identified,” police said.

