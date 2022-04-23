5 teenagers shot near Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park, police say

By Michelle Watson, CNN

Several teenagers were shot Saturday night near Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park, police said.

Five people with ages ranging from 15 to 19 were injured but are stable, Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said during a news conference.

Police were called to an intersection of Centennial Olympic Park Drive in downtown Atlanta in response to a report of someone being shot, Peek said.

When officers arrived around 10 p.m., they found three people with gunshot wounds following “some type of altercation,” Peek said.

Later, police determined two more people had taken themselves to a nearby hospital. They are believed to have taken a vehicle at gunpoint from a valet in the area, Peek said.

There are male and female victims, the deputy chief said, but he didn’t know the “exact breakdown.”

“The actual motive for the shooting has not been established at this particular point in time,” Peek added.

Police recovered three weapons and at least one stolen vehicle, Peek said.

