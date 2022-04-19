Inmate David Sweat stages hunger strike, facility superintendent files petition to force-feed him

By Mirna Alsharif, CNN

Inmate David Sweat, a convicted murder who escaped from an upstate New York prison in 2015, is staging a hunger strike after being transferred between northern New York correctional facilities, according to court documents.

Sweat, who has a history of hunger strikes according to the petition, started his current one “on or about March 25, 2022,” prompting Great Meadow Superintendent Dennis Bradford to file a petition requesting to “involuntarily feed, medicate and hydrate” him. Any delay in this proceeding would be detrimental to Sweat’s health, according to the document filed by Bradford.

He was transferred from Shawangunk Correctional Facility to Great Meadow Correctional Facility, per records.

A doctor who performed an assessment on Sweat earlier this month determined it is in his best interest to be fed by way of nasogastric tube or gastrostomy tube, to have fluids administered intravenously, and to have “necessary examinations performed,” such as weight-taking and drawing of blood, according to an affidavit. The doctor also requested “the use of physical restraint or medication to calm the patient, if needed.”

Sweat was also evaluated by the Office of Mental Health (OMH), who determined he was “alert and oriented” and “psychiatrically stable at this time,” according to the affidavit.

Sweat told the OMH he will continue his hunger strike “until he is transferred to another facility further from Clinton Correctional Facility and closer to home,” according to the document.

Sweat escaped from Clinton Correctional Facility with inmate Richard Matt, sparking a massive manhunt in 2015. Matt was shot and killed by officers in the third week of the manhunt.

CNN reached out to Sweat’s attorney, Matthew Bliss, for comment.

A decision has not been made by the judge regarding whether to force-feed the inmate, according to records.

According to records, there has also been a motion filed to seal the case.

