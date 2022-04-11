What you should know about ghost guns, ahead of Biden’s expected announcement on new regulations

By Dakin Andone, CNN

President Joe Biden will announce on Monday new steps aimed at regulating so-called “ghost guns,” as use of the untraceable, homemade weapons in violent crimes rises.

Ghost guns are one of many issues facing regulators and policymakers looking to address a spike in gun violence that began in early summer 2020. Gun homicides drove the uptick.

Here’s what you should know about ghost guns:

What ghost guns are

Ghost guns are untraceable, self-assembled firearms, often put together with parts sold online, sometimes in as little as 30 minutes.

The weapons, sometimes referred to by officials as “privately made firearms,” or PMFs, do not have serial numbers, making them all the more difficult to track and regulate.

Purchasing kits to build ghost guns online does not require a background check, so buyers can sidestep the typical requirements that might come with buying a firearm.

This means anyone — no matter their age or criminal record — can buy the kits and assemble a weapon.

How prevalent they are

Calls for something to be done about ghost guns have grown as their use in shootings across the US has proliferated, with the weapons recovered at crime scenes in some big cities more frequently.

While ghost guns make up a relatively small percentage of the total number of guns recovered by law enforcement, officials in several cities have reported sharp increases in those tallies, a CNN analysis of 2021 data found.

In San Francisco, for example, about 20% of the nearly 1,100 guns it seized in 2021 were ghost guns, police there told CNN.

Between 2016 and 2021, the ATF received 45,000 reports of privately made firearms recovered by law enforcement in criminal investigations, including 20,000 were reported last year alone. The agency was able to trace only 1% of the 45,000, officials said, because the firearms lack serial numbers.

Still, it’s a small fraction compared to the 393 million civilian guns estimated to be owned by Americans, according to the Switzerland-based Small Arms Survey.

Just this past week, a ghost gun was recovered outside the home of a suspect arrested for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in the South Bronx, a police source told CNN.

What Biden might announce

The regulation Biden is expected to announce would address a gap in the government’s ability to track ghost guns, requiring background checks before kit purchases and inclusion of serial numbers on some pieces used to assemble weapons.

“The Biden administration is making sure these kits are treated as the deadly firearms they are,” a senior administration official said ahead of the announcement.

The new rules would require anyone purchasing a kit to undergo a background check, which is required for other kinds of firearm purchases.

Those selling kits would also be required to include a serial number on the components that make up the weapon, so the eventual firearm can be traced.

The rule would also mandate firearm dealers add a serial number to already-assembled ghost guns they come across.

CNN's Kevin Liptak, Mark Morales and Brynn Gingras contributed to this report.