6 people are injured after a shooting in an Illinois residential neighborhood

An overnight shooting in a residential part of Elgin, Illinois, has left six people injured, police said.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Congdon Avenue, about 40 miles northwest of Chicago.

“Preliminary information received is that this incident occurred during a gathering and appears to be an isolated incident,” Elgin police posted on Facebook.

Police did not immediately release any suspect nor arrest information.

