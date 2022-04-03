1 dead, 10 wounded in shooting at Dallas concert

By Hannah Sarisohn, CNN

One person was killed and at least 10 others were wounded in a shooting at a Dallas concert Saturday night, the Dallas Police Department said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5000 block of Cleveland Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a police statement said.

When police arrived, they learned of multiple victims — including three juveniles — who were shot while attending the concert.

In another release Sunday afternoon, police identified the deceased victim as a 26-year-old, who first responders found lying near the stage. The victim died at the scene.

Eleven people were taken to various hospitals, either in private vehicles or in ambulances, police said. One is in critical condition while the others are in stable condition.

According to a preliminary investigation, authorities believe one person fired a gun into the air while a second fired a gun in the direction of the crowd.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas Police homicide detectives.

