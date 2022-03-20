4 teenagers shot, 1 killed outside a birthday party in Houston

By Hannah Sarisohn and Alaa Elassar, CNN

Four teenagers were shot and one was killed early Sunday morning after a fight broke out in a parking lot outside a 16th birthday party in Texas.

Police responded to a Houston production studio around 12 a.m. after multiple people were involved in a dispute which escalated into gunfire among the group, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

As many as 75 to 100 people were involved in the fighting in the parking lot when the shooting began, according to CNN affiliate KHOU. “A large number of spent shell casings were discovered in multiple areas of the parking lot,” the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a Sunday news release.

One 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to Gonzalez.

Two other 17-year-olds were transported to the hospital, including one who was life-flighted to Texas Children’s Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. The other was treated and released, then taken into custody on an unrelated warrant, the sheriff’s office said.

A 14-year-old girl was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries at an area hospital, the sheriff’s office said. No suspects in the shooting have been identified and the cause of the altercation that preceded the gunfire is unknown, according to Gonzalez.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.