Colorado snowboarder dies in avalanche in San Juan Mountains

A man was snowboarding in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains when he was buried and killed by an avalanche on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, identified as Devin Overton from Telluride, was solo snowboarding in backcountry when he was caught in the avalanche south of Trout Lake, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said in a press release.

Overton’s body was discovered when an employee for Telluride Helitrax, a skiing and snowboarding guide service, noticed a large avalanche, “with a set of tracks entering a slide path and none exiting,” according to the release.

“He did a beacon search from the helicopter and got a signal,” CAIC said. “Two guides were dropped on the debris field. They located the victim with a transceiver search. The guides excavated the snowboarder.”

Overton’s body was found buried two meters under the snow, according to CAIC.

Overton was sponsored by Venture Snowboards, a snowboarding manufacturer based in Silverton, Colorado.

“Words can hardly express our shock and sadness to hear of the passing of Devin Overton,” Venture Snowboards said in a statement. “The world lost a bright light and kind-hearted soul today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Devin’s family and community of friends. Ride in peace, Devin. You will be missed.”

Overton began snowboarding when he was 6 years old and spent much of his free time snowboarding in the San Juan Mountains, according to his Venture Snowboards profile.

The avid snowboarder said in his profile that he lived for “brutally early mornings and painfully long climbs rewarded with magical views, blower powder, and a genuine feeling of happiness.”

“Nearly every day I can stand on a big peak beside a couple of my closest friends, with thousands of feet great snow below us, as I spin in a circle identifying all the amazing places I’ve ridden my snowboard before, all the crazy places I know I’ll soon explore,” Overton said.

Overton is one of 14 people who have died in avalanches in the United States this 2021-2022 winter season, according to CAIC.

