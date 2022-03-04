Bay County, Florida, declares state of emergency as wildfire grows to over 800 acres

By Jamiel Lynch, CNN

A fast-moving wildfire in Bay County, Florida, has prompted authorities to issue a state of emergency.

The Adkins Road fire has burned over 800 acres, the Florida Forest Service tweeted.

The fire is ¾ of a mile wide between Tyndall Parkway and Highway 31 moving north.

The area from Transmitter Road to Star Avenue between Highway 321 and Highway 98 is under mandatory evacuation.

An emergency shelter for evacuees has been set up at the Hiland Park Baptist Church in Panama City, the post said.

This is one of several fires burning in Bay County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Florida Forest Service warned earlier today that fire danger levels are elevated statewide due to critically low humidity.

Bay County is near the Gulf Coast with cities like Callaway, Lynn Haven and Panama City.

