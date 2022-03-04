A New York man was charged with hate crimes after allegedly attacking several Asian women in a 2-hour time period

By Mirna Alsharif, CNN

A New York man who was arrested this week after allegedly assaulting several Asian women in a span of two hours has been charged with hate crimes, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Steven Zajonc, 28, was charged Friday with three counts of assault in the third degree as a hate crime, four counts of attempted assault in the third degree as a hate crime, and four counts of second-degree aggravated harassment, according to the criminal complaint.

CNN has reached out to Zajonc’s attorney, Michael Feinman, for comment.

New York has reported a spike in hate crimes that was largely driven by an increase in attacks on Asian Americans. In cities across the US, Asian Americans have often been brutally targeted and erroneously blamed for the pandemic.

From March 19, 2020 to December 31, 2021, a total of 10,905 hate incidents against Asian American and Pacific Islander people across the nation were reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a center that tracks reports of racism and discrimination against Asian Americans.

The attacks in this case allegedly took place from Midtown Manhattan down to the Nolita neighborhood between roughly 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, New York police previously said.

They were violent and without provocation, according to Assistant District Attorney Neil Greenwell.

Although Zajonc has only been charged in connection with four female victims, evidence from at least three other incidents is being investigated, Greenwell said.

The first victim was a 57-year-old Asian woman who was struck in the face by a man and later sought medical treatment at a hospital for a cut to her lip and swelling to her face, police said earlier this week.

Police received another call 10 minutes later about a 25-year-old Asian woman who was punched in the face and back of the arm by a man. Minutes later, a man punched a 21-year-old Asian woman in the face, police said.

Another 25-year-old Asian woman was punched in the face just before 7 p.m., police said. About 15 minutes later, a 19-year-old Asian woman was elbowed in the face by a man, according to the authorities.

A third 25-year-old Asian woman and a 20-year-old Asian woman were also attacked within that two-hour period, police said.

Zajonc’s bail was set at $25,000, with insurance company bond and surety bond both at $50,000. Greenwell, the assistant DA, said Zajonc poses a flight risk because he has ties to Florida, Kansas, and Hawaii and has criminal contacts in Hawaii and Kansas.

His next court date is next Wednesday, according to the DA’s office.

