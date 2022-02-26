Police arrest 14-year-old in connection with fatal shooting near Albuquerque high school

By Paradise Afshar and Claudia Dominguez, CNN

Albuquerque police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old student near a high school Friday after a disagreement about a gun.

Police identified the victim as Andrew Burson, a student at West Mesa High School, which is near the scene of the shooting.

The suspect was walking with a friend near the school shortly after 8 a.m. when Andrew approached him and demanded to have his weapon returned to him, police said. Andrew accused the suspect of stealing his gun, “which was described as a ‘ghost gun’ or ‘Glock replica’ purchased over the Internet,” according to Albuquerque police.

The suspect then ran from Andrew, who chased him, police say. At that point, the suspect “produced a handgun and fired 5-6 rounds,” striking Andrew several times. He died at the scene, police said in a news release.

Police said the suspect was arrested Friday night and booked overnight into the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center.

He has been charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence, according to the news release.

