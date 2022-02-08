Arrest made in homicide investigation that led to Amir Locke shooting

By Omar Jimenez and Peter Nickeas, CNN

Police in Minnesota announced Tuesday that they have arrested a teen in connection with the homicide investigation in which police serving a no-knock warrant shot and killed Amir Locke.

The St. Paul police said in a press release that the 17-year-old male, who was wanted in connection with a January 10 fatal shooting in the city, was arrested Monday afternoon in Winona, Minnesota.

The arrest provides some new details about the investigation that led Minneapolis police to an apartment building to serve three search warrants on behalf of St. Paul police, leading to the fatal encounter with Locke.

The 17-year-old faces a second-degree murder charge. It’s not clear if he has been arraigned or if an attorney has been assigned to his case.

The teen’s connection to the search warrants is not clear, since the warrants are filed under seal. St. Paul police said the warrants are expected to be unsealed after charges are filed, according the press release.

Police in Minneapolis, while serving a no-knock warrant in connection with the January 10 shooting death, encountered Locke inside an apartment where he was lying on a couch under a blanket with a handgun. Locke emerged from the couch with the gun and an officer shot him.

The teen charged in connection with the St. Paul homicide was booked into a juvenile detention facility and additional information is expected later Tuesday from the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.