Snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh collapses hours before scheduled Biden visit to talk infrastructure

A snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed Friday morning, Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a tweet.

The collapse comes just hours before President Joe Biden was expected to visit Pittsburgh Friday on a previously-scheduled trip to discuss infrastructure.

No fatalities have been reported, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said in a news conference at the scene.

There had been 10 “minor injures,” Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones said, and three people were transported from the scene. None of the injuries were life-threatening, he said. Three or four vehicles were on the bridge when it fell, Jones said.

There is a strong smell of natural gas reported in the area, police said, later adding that a gas line had been cut in the area. The Red Cross has been contacted to assist victims, and residents are asked to avoid the area.

