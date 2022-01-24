Texas sheriff’s deputy struck, killed while conducting off-duty motorcycle escort

By Gregory Lemos, CNN

The Harris County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office on Monday said one of its officers was struck and killed overnight while conducting an off-duty motorcycle escort.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, 45, was escorting a heavy load along a service road with others. He “was off his motorcycle, blocking the exit ramp, when a female driver (40) drove around the motorcycle and struck Sgt. Gutierrez,” the post said.

The office said the driver, who was exhibiting signs of intoxication, fled but was later stopped by another deputy. Multiple charges are being filed, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters Monday during a news conference.

Gutierrez was taken to a hospital and later died, HCSO said.

Gonzalez said Gutierrez served the HCSO for about 20 years. Gutierrez is survived by his wife and three children, Gonzalez said.

“There’s just no words for what they are going through,” Gonzalez said.

