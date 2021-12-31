6 people injured after multiple shooters fire 87 shots in Philadelphia, police say

By Laura Studley, CNN

Six people were injured after multiple shooters fired 87 shots during an incident in a Philadelphia neighborhood, police said. The exact number of shooters has not been determined.

Police, who did not provide details on the circumstances, said Friday they were trying to confirm how many shooters were involved.

Officers responded to Collom Street in Germantown at 11:44 p.m. Thursday. They found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the left foot and a 21-year-old man shot in the leg. Both were in stable condition after being transported to Einstein Medical Center.

The third victim was a 21-year-old woman who was shot multiple times. She was transported to Temple Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The fourth victim, a 29-year-old man, suffered a graze wound. The fifth victim is a 20-year-old man who was shot once in the head and once in the left arm, and the sixth victim — a 23-year-old man — was shot twice in the left leg and once in the right thigh. The three male victims were transported to Temple Hospital where they are in stable condition, according to police.

Police have not released the identities of the six victims.

There have been no arrests, nor were any weapons recovered, police say. But authorities from the Northwest Detectives Division are actively investigating.

There have been 559 homicides in Philadelphia this year, a 12% increase from last year, according to data from the state’s Office of the Controller. In 2020, there were 499 homicides, a 40% increase from 2019.

Additionally, there have been 1,830 nonfatal shootings this year, as of December 29.

