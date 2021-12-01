Father charged in shooting death of former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr.

By Tina Burnside, CNN

Denise Anderson, Otis Anderson Jr.’s mother, told authorities in Jacksonville, Florida, that an argument over a dog bite led to the shooting death of the former University of Central Florida football star.

She said the fatal altercation began when her husband, Otis Anderson Sr., became upset after being bitten by a dog belonging to Anderson Jr.’s girlfriend, according to the incident report released by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

She told detectives that Anderson Jr. came downstairs to see what had happened and got into a verbal altercation with his father. Denise Anderson said she then told her son to go back upstairs and she and her husband got into a verbal fight as well.

Anderson Sr. then flipped a recliner, she said, causing her son to come back down. The two men got into another verbal altercation, and she told detectives it “appeared like they were going to fight,” the report said.

They then went their separate ways, Anderson Sr. heading in the direction of the garage, she said according to the report. Anderson Sr. came back inside and met his son in the kitchen, according to the report.

Officers were dispatched to the residence on Monday evening after someone was reported shot, according to the report. When they arrived, they found Anderson Jr. with a gunshot wound to the chest. A second person, who was identified as Denise Anderson, also suffered multiple graze wounds, according to the incident report.

They were both transported to the University of Florida Health Hospital, where Anderson Jr. was pronounced dead, and Denise Anderson was treated and released, the incident report said.

Otis Anderson Sr. has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, the report said.

According to CNN affiliate WJXT, Anderson Sr. made his first court appearance on Tuesday where a judge denied bond. His next court date is December 22, his inmate records show.

He is currently being held in the Duval County Jail. CNN has attempted to reach the suspect’s attorney for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.