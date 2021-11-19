Former college criminal justice instructor indicted in arson spree during California wildfires

By David Williams, CNN

A federal grand jury has indicted a former college instructor on charges in connection to a string of fires set over the summer in Northern California as firefighters battled the Dixie Fire — the second largest wildfire in the state’s history.

The five-count indictment alleges that Gary Stephen Maynard, 47, of San Jose, California, set four fires in the Shasta Trinity National Forest and the Lassen National Forest — the Cascade Fire on July 20, the Everitt Fire on July 21 and the Ranch Fire and Conard Fire which were both set on August 7.

He’s charged with four counts of arson to federal property and one count of setting timber afire, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday in a news release.

“Dr. Maynard denies all the charges in the indictment. He will do so formally at a hearing next week,” his attorney, Hannah Labaree, told CNN in an email.

The fires were set in the vicinity of the Dixie Fire and some of the fires were set behind the firefighters working to stop that fire, according to prosecutors in the Eastern District of California.

The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and burned more than 963,000 acres in five counties before it was contained on October 25, Cal Fire said.

Maynard was arrested on August 7 and is being held at the Sacramento County Jail. CNN has reached out to his attorney for comment.

Maynard was a part-time lecturer at Sonoma State University in its Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice during the fall of 2020, a university spokesperson told CNN in August. He taught two seminars on the topics of criminal justice and deviant behavior, according to school officials. Maynard was filling in for a faculty member who was on leave and was not reappointed for Spring 2021, the school spokesperson said.

Maynard was also an adjunct faculty member at Santa Clara University in its sociology department from September 2019 to December 2020, a spokesperson at that school confirmed to CNN.

If convicted, Maynard faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of arson, according to the release.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Alexandra Meeks and Madeline Holcombe contributed to this story