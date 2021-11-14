Girl, 11, is sole survivor of Michigan plane crash that killed four people

By Laura Studley, CNN

An 11-year-old girl is the sole survivor of a plane crash in Michigan that killed four adults Saturday, according to police.

Charlevoix County Sheriff Lieutenant William Church said the victims were aboard a twin-engine light commuter plane when it crashed near Beaver Island, situated in the northern end of Lake Michigan, about 40 miles northwest of the city of Charlevoix.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the Britton-Norman BN2P plane crashed around 2:30 p.m. ET.

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) was conducting a training flight in the area and responded after receiving an Emergency Locator Transmitter alert pinging them to the crash, according to a tweet from USCG Great Lakes.

“The helicopter crew members landed and offered assistance and were able to hoist and transport an 11-year-old female and a male adult to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey, MI,” the tweet reads.

The girl underwent chest compressions on the helicopter on the way to the hospital and the man was later pronounced dead at the hospital, a USCG spokesperson told CNN.

Sheriff Church identified the victims of the crash as Kate Leese and Adam Kendall, who were both new to Beaver Island, Mike Perdue, from Gaylord, his unnamed 11-year-old daughter and a pilot whose name authorities aren’t releasing at this time.

Two dogs also died in the crash, authorities said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash, the FAA said.

