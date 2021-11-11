Jurors hear from property owner who called 911 about people at site in months before Arbery’s killing

By Jason Hanna, Devon M. Sayers and Pamela Kirkland, CNN

Prosecutors in the trial of three White men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing played for jurors Thursday a recorded deposition of a man who owned an under-construction home that has been highlighted in the case.

Larry English Jr. testified in the September deposition that surveillance footage at his property near Brunswick, Georgia, captured people on the property several times in late 2019 and early 2020, and in some instances he called 911 about the intrusions.

The playing of the four-hour deposition continued into Thursday afternoon.

Three White men — Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. — are accused of chasing Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, in vehicles and killing him in that neighborhood on February 23, 2020.

Defense attorneys contend their clients were trying to conduct a lawful citizen’s arrest of Arbery, whom they suspected of burglary after they and several neighbors became concerned about people entering English’s under-construction home. The defense contends Travis McMichael shot Arbery in self-defense as Arbery and Travis McMichael wrestled over Travis’ shotgun.

The confrontation came minutes after a neighbor called police to say Arbery was at English’s under-construction home that afternoon. Gregory McMichael, investigators testified, said he initiated the pursuit after seeing Arbery speedily run by McMichael’s home, and that he believed Arbery matched the description of someone who’d been recorded at the construction site before.

However, prosecution witnesses have testified that McMichael did not know at the time that Arbery was at the site that day, or whether a man in English’s surveillance videos had ever stolen anything.

The prosecution has said surveillance videos do show Arbery at the site multiple times, but always without breaking in and without incident.

On Thursday, jurors watched English’s recorded deposition, some taking notes.

Early in the deposition, English talked a prosecutor through at least three instances when video recorded people on the property — two children during the day; a Black man at night in October 2019; and two people English described as a White couple at night in November 2019.

Prosecutors have indicated the deposition will go over surveillance video captured at English’s property on at least seven dates from October 2019 to February 2020, including on the day of Arbery’s killing — as well as some accompanying 911 calls from English.

Arbery’s family has said he was out for a jog when he was shot and killed. Cell phone video of the episode surfaced more than two months later, sparking widespread public outrage and demonstrations just weeks before the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis set off a summer of nationwide protests against racial injustice.

Bryan, who recorded the cell phone video, is accused of hitting Arbery with his truck after he joined the McMichaels in chasing Arbery.

According to a transcript read in court Thursday, Bryan told an investigator he “angled” Arbery off the side of a road because he believed Arbery was trying to reach for his truck door, but did not hit Arbery.

The McMichaels and Bryan are charged with malice and felony murder in connection with the killing. They also face charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. All have pleaded not guilty.

