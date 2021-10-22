Two Doral police officers injured, suspect killed in shooting outside Miami-Dade police station

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

Two Doral, Florida, police officers were shot and injured Friday morning outside a Miami-Dade Police Department station, police said

The suspect was killed “as a result of the gunfire exchange with officers,” Doral Police spokesperson Rey Valdes told CNN.

One officer was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The officer was wearing a bulletproof vest, and the vest took most of the gunfire, Valdes said. He has injuries on his chest, arm, and leg.

A second officer’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to Valdes.

Some vehicles nearby were struck by bullets, but no additional injuries have been reported, according to Valdes.

The Doral Police Department is leading the investigation, and investigators are still “piecing together what happened,” said Valdes.

Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue crews responded to a “police-related medical call” at the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Midwest District Station just after 11:00 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokeswomen Andrea Rudchenco told CNN.

One officer was transported by ground to an area hospital, Rudchenco said.

A Miami-Dade Police spokesperson told CNN the “incident” occurred outside their police station, and they are assisting Doral Police.

