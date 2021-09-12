2 missing and at least 1 injured after explosion at Atlanta-area apartment complex

CNN – National

By Alaa Elassar and Deanna Hackney, CNN

One person was injured and two others are missing after an explosion at an Atlanta-area apartment complex Sunday.

The person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Deputy Fire Chief Melvin Carter of the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department told reporters. He said 90% of the Arrive Perimeter apartments have been searched for anyone who may be trapped.

The apartment complex is in the Perimeter area of Dunwoody, just north of Atlanta. Crews were shoring up the parts of the building that are structurally unsound so they can also be searched, Carter said.

The explosion destroyed several floors of one of the buildings. Calls about the explosion came in at 1:24 p.m., Dunwoody Police said on Twitter.

“We are on scene with the Dekalb Co. and Sandy Springs Fire Dept. This is a very active scene and the cause of the explosion is under investigation,” police said.

Officials have not determined the cause of explosion, but the building’s leasing agent reported a strong smell of gas about an hour before calls of the explosion came in, Carter said.

Antwone Williams, 32, who was working at a neighboring apartment complex at the time, said on Twitter he is “shaken up” after seeing an injured toddler screaming for help.

“I heard something like (an) explosion but felt an earthquake,” Williams told CNN. “I was totally panicking and freaked out. I shut down our leasing office and quickly ran over to figure out what was happening.”

“It could have been anyone. Pray for those affected,” he added.

The sound and impact of the explosion was felt by others outside the complex.

Stacey Dougherty, a resident of The Bricks Perimeter Center Apartments about a quarter of a mile away, said she felt the explosion but thought it was her neighbor dropping something.

“I felt and heard a loud thud around 1:30 or so. I thought my neighbor dropped a large item like a piece of furniture,” Dougherty told CNN. “I only found out a bit later on Twitter that it was a gas explosion just down the road from me. I hope no one got hurt.”

The Red Cross is currently on the scene, which Carter describes as “very chaotic,” to help those residents who may be displaced by the explosion.

Those not affected by the explosion have been asked to remain in their homes, according to Dunwoody Police.

