Three people, including a student, were shot on Towson University campus

By Alta Spells, CNN

Three people, including a student, were shot on the campus of Towson University in Maryland early Saturday, according to the school and Baltimore County Police.

The injuries were not life threatening, the university said in a message to the campus community, which said the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. when a group of people had gathered in Freedom Square, an area near the academic buildings at the center of campus.

One of the people injured is a female Towson University student, the school’s Office of Public Safety said in an update late Saturday morning. She was treated at a local hospital and is now in stable condition. The other two victims are not affiliated with the university, the update said.

Baltimore County Police called the shooting “an isolated incident” on Twitter. Neither police nor the university provided additional information about a suspect.

“Towson University’s Office of Public Safety continues to work closely with Baltimore County Police to learn more as the investigation into this incident continues,” the school’s statement said. All students were urged to stay away from the academic part of campus while police investigate.

A road race scheduled for the area this morning was rerouted due to the police activity, police said.

Towson University will make counseling and support services available to students, and residence hall staff will be on standby to “provide support for residential students,” a post on Twitter said.

CNN has reached out to the Baltimore County Police Department and Towson University for additional details.

CNN’s Dakin Andone contributed to this report.