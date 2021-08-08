5 injured in New Orleans shooting on Bourbon Street

CNN – National

By Kay Jones, Amir Vera and Alta Spells, CNN

Five people were taken to a hospital after a shooting on Bourbon Street in New Orleans early Sunday, city police said.

The shooting took place in the 700 block of Bourbon Street, where crime scene tape could still be seen late Sunday morning. The New Orleans Police Department initially reported the shooting was in the 1100 block of Bourbon Street.

At least three of the four victims suffered a graze wound, police said, and injuries to all four were considered non-life-threatening.

Police said they later discovered a fifth victim, a man with a gunshot wound to the calf.

A 17-year-old boy is in custody in relation to the shooting, NOPD said in a statement to CNN.

This is the second weekend in a row that a shooting took place on Bourbon Street. A shooting near the intersection of Bourbon Street and Orleans Street left five people injured in the early hours of August 1, police tweeted.

Police arrested two men in connection with the August 1 shooting and identified one of them as a shooter in the incident.

A third suspect is still wanted on charges of illegal carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice, according to a police news release.

