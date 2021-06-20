US Aircraft Carriers Fast Facts

CNN – National

CNN Editorial Research

Here’s some background information about active United States aircraft carriers.

Ten of the active air carriers are in the Nimitz class and are the largest warships in the world. There is one active air carrier in the new Gerald R. Ford class; the USS Gerald R. Ford CVN-78, commissioned on July 22, 2017. Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers will eventually replace Nimitz-class aircraft carriers.

The Nimitz class and the Gerald R. Ford class are both designed to last for approximately 50 years.

USS Nimitz CVN-68

Homeport – Bremerton, Washington

Commissioned – May 3, 1975

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower CVN-69

Homeport – Norfolk, Virginia

Commissioned – October 18, 1977

Nickname – Ike

USS Carl Vinson CVN-70

Homeport – Bremerton, Washington

Commissioned – March 13, 1982

USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN-71

Homeport – San Diego, California

Commissioned – October 25, 1986

Completed more than 4,200 sorties in Operation Desert Storm, the most of any carrier.

USS Abraham Lincoln CVN-72

Homeport – Newport News, Virginia

Commissioned – November 11, 1989

USS George Washington CVN-73

Homeport – Norfolk, Virginia

Commissioned – July 4, 1992

USS John C. Stennis CVN-74

Homeport – Norfolk, Virginia

Commissioned – December 9, 1995

USS Harry S Truman CVN-75

Homeport – Norfolk, Virginia

Commissioned – July 25, 1998

USS Ronald Reagan CVN-76

Homeport – Yokosuka, Japan

Commissioned – July 12, 2003

USS George H.W. Bush CVN-77

Homeport – Norfolk, Virginia

Commissioned – January 10, 2009