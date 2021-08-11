Skip to Content
Sudan to hand ex-President Omar al-Bashir to ICC

The Sudanese government will hand Omar al-Bashir over to the International Criminal Court (ICC) along with other officials wanted over the Darfur conflict

By Nima Elbagir and Hamdi Alkhshali, CNN

The Sudanese government will hand Omar al-Bashir over to the International Criminal Court (ICC) along with other officials wanted over the Darfur conflict, according to a Cabinet of Ministers in a statement to CNN.

Bashir, who ruled Sudan for three decades before being deposed in 2019, faces charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.

