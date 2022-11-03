Former Prime Minister Imran Khan injured in gun attack in Pakistan

By Sophia Saifi, CNN

Pakistan’s ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured Thursday after an unidentified gunman opened fire at a rally, according to an official from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

A bullet hit Khan in his foot, PTI senior leader Asad Umar said.

The former Pakistan cricket captain is being taken from the rally site just outside the town of Gujranwallah to receive treatment in Lahore.

On October 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recommended that Khan be disqualified from holding political office for five years, a move likely to further inflame political tensions in the country.

While reading out the recommendation, ECP chief Sikandar Sultan Raja stated that Khan was disqualified for being involved in “corrupt practices.”

The commission said its decision was based on the grounds that Khan had “made false statements” regarding the declaration of the sale of gifts sent to him by the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Dubai while in office — an offense that is illegal under the country’s constitution.

This is a breaking story. More details to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.