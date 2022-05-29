Nepal’s Tara Air plane goes missing with 22 on board

By Teele Rebane

A plane operated by Nepal’s Tara Air carrying 22 people went missing at 9:55 a.m. local time on Sunday, an airline spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

There were 19 passengers and three crew members on board, the spokesperson said. The plane was flying from the city of Pokhara to Jomsom, a popular tourist town in central Nepal.

The spokesperson added that the Nepalese Army has been enlisted to help search for the missing plane.

