Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ousted as country’s leader following vote of no-confidence

<i>Farooq Naeem/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during the 48th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers
By Sophia Saifi and Rhea Mogul, CNN

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has been ousted as the country’s leader following a vote of no-confidence over allegations of economic mismanagement, bringing an end to his tumultuous term in office.

The parliamentary vote, held Sunday, saw the former cricket star defeated. The opposition needed a minimum of 172 votes out of the 342 member assembly to oust him.

This is a breaking news story. Updates to follow.

