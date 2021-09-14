North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, South Korean military says

CNN - Asia/Pacific

By Yoonjung Seo and Gawon Bae, CNN

North Korea fired two unidentified ballistic missiles into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

South Korean and United States intelligence authorities are analyzing the launches for additional information.

The South Korean military said it has strengthened its surveillance and monitoring on North Korea while working closely with the US on maintaining its defensive readiness.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

