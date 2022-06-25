Turkish president: Sweden hasn’t alleviated NATO concerns

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Sweden’s prime minister he hasn’t seen any “tangible” moves to address Turkey’s concerns about her country joining NATO. Erdogan’s office said Saturday that the president spoke with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. The office says he called for “binding commitments” from Sweden and a “concrete change of attitude” in fighting terrorism. Sweden and Finland applied to join the Western military alliance following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. NATO member Turkey has so far blocked the applications, citing what Ankara considers to be a soft approach to groups it considers terrorist organizations. Finland and Sweden’s membership requests are expected to be discussed at an upcoming NATO summit in Madrid.