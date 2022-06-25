Gabon and Togo admitted into Commonwealth group of nations

By IGNATIUS SSUUNA

Associated Press

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — The African nations of Gabon and Togo have been admitted into the Commonwealth group of nations. Gabon and Togo are Francophone countries that actively tried to join the bloc of 54 nations. The Commonwealth’s titular head is Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Charles represented his mother at the summit in Kigali, the Rwandan capital. The admission of the two new members on Saturday was a highlight of the summit held in Rwanda’s capital. Some existing member nations are discussing whether to remove the queen as their head of state. Elizabeth is the head of state of 14 Commonwealth realms, but Barbados cut ties with the monarchy in November. Rwandan capital.