Congo bishops say pope’s Canada trip a good sign for future

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Congo’s Catholic bishop say Pope Francis’ decision to go ahead with a trip to Canada was an “encouraging sign” that his knee treatment was working. The comment came as Congolese faithful, disappointed that Francis had canceled a planned visit next week, are holding out hope for a rescheduled date when Francis might visit. The secretary general of the Congolese bishops conference says Francis is sending his secretary of state to celebrate a special Mass for peace and reconciliation in Kinshasa next weekend, when Francis was due to have arrived. But he stressed that Cardinal Pietro Parolin wasn’t replacing Francis.