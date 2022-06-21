Romanchuk wins medal in pool while father fights in Ukraine

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Elite swimmer Mykhailo Romanchuk doesn’t know if his father was able to see him winning a medal for Ukraine at the swimming world championships. Romanchuk’s father is fighting in the east of Ukraine where pockets of resistance are still denying Russia full military control. Romanchuk doesn’t dare talk to his dad out of fear his father’s location could be tracked through the call. The 25-year-old Romanchuk won a bronze medal in the men’s 800-meter freestyle race on Tuesday but he almost never made it to Budapest for the competition.