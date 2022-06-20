Taliban release several British citizens held in Afghanistan

By RAHIM FAIEZ

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban say they have released several British citizens who had been detained in Afghanistan after an agreement was reached between the two countries. Taliban and British officials said Monday the detainees were released Sunday following a series of meetings between the two sides. That’s according to Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban government. He says: “A number of British nationals were released, who were arrested about six months ago for violating the laws and traditions of the Afghan people.” Mujahid didn’t say what laws they had broken or elaborate on why they had been detained.