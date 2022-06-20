Myanmar’s Suu Kyi celebrates birthday with cake in court

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Although detained by Myanmar’s military government on a slew of charges, ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been able to hold a small birthday celebration during a court appearance. Suu Kyi, whose elected government was overthrown by the army in February last year, turned 77 on Sunday. The military’s seizure of power met with widespread resistance and some U.N. experts now describe Myanmar as being in a civil war. Suu Kyi is being tried on multiple charges, including corruption, that her supporters say are politically motivated to discredit her. Her birthday was an occasion for celebration as well as for protests demanding the release of all political prisoners.