Lithuania defends ban on some goods to Russia’s Kaliningrad

By LIUDAS DAPKUS

Associated Press

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania is defending its decision to bar rail transit from Russia to a Russian Baltic Sea exclave of goods hit by European Union sanctions, in a move that drew Moscow’s strong anger amid high tensions in the region. The country’s foreign minister said Lithuania was simply implementing sanctions imposed by the EU, of which it is a member. He said the measures were taken after “consultation with the European Commission and under its guidelines”.