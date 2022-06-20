Lebanon latest in Mideast to detect 1st case of monkeypox

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Health Ministry says that authorities have detected the country’s first case of monkeypox in a person who returned from abroad and is now isolating at home. The ministry said on Monday that the person is stable and that authorities are tracking the person’s contacts. It did not provide further details. Lebanon is the latest in the Middle East to join countries with reported monkeypox cases. In May, Israel and the United Arab Emirates identified their first cases of the illness. The announcement came as Lebanon prepares for a busy summer season with hundreds of thousands of expatriates and tourists expected to visit.