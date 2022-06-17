Muslims are finding their place in America’s abortion debate

By ALEJANDRA MOLINA

Religion News Service

As the United States Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, Muslim Americans are gearing up for what the landmark reversal could mean for their communities. They’re forming reproductive justice funds to provide financial assistance for pregnancy, abortion and miscarriage care and are documenting abortion stories to learn how Muslims are accessing clinics, the costs and travel required. They’re also working to reclaim their Islamic history at a time when discussions around reproductive justice have often excluded or misrepresented Muslim voices.