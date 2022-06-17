Congo’s president says Rwandans waging ‘economic war’

By JEAN-YVES KAMALE and IGNATIUS SSUUNA

Associated Press

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s president is accusing Rwanda of trying to occupy his country’s land for its vast mineral wealth. The comments from President Felix Tshisekedi come after a tense day at the border Friday. Rwanda’s military says a Congolese soldier crossed the border and began shooting at Rwandan security forces and civilians before being shot dead, the latest escalation in tensions between the countries that has led to talk of war. A Rwanda Defense Force statement says the unidentified soldier crossed the border Friday morning in Rubavu district and injured two Rwandan police officers.