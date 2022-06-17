Chief: Fireworks components might have caused deadly blast

BLACK JACK, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a house explosion near St. Louis early Friday that killed a teenager and critically injured several other people might have been caused by explosives used to make fireworks. The explosion at around 1:20 a.m. destroyed a home near the town of Black Jack. The St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s office told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that 17-year-old Christopher Jones was killed in the blast. Four others were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their names and ages were not released. The local fire chief, Ankeneth Corbin, told the newspaper that young people had been in the garage making fireworks with explosives.