Worries aside, poll finds most journalists would do it again

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Journalists face harassment, fight against misinformation and are keenly aware of the American public’s dim view of their profession. Yet a survey released on Tuesday found that most journalists love their jobs and would do it all again if they had the chance. The Pew Research Center surveyed nearly 12,000 journalists late last winter and released its findings on Tuesday. When asked to describe their industry, most journalists used negative words like struggling or stressful. They almost uniformly feel the public doesn’t like them. But Pew’s survey found that 77% of the journalists said that if they had the chance to do it all over, they’d still be in the news industry.