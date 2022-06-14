Tropical Storm Blas forms off Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The second tropical storm of the eastern Pacific season has formed off southern Mexico, though forecasters say it’s unlikely to threaten land. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Blas could reach hurricane force late Wednesday before losing force while moving into the open ocean. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) late Tuesday morning and it was centered about 380 miles (615 kilometers) south-southeast of Manzanillo, Mexico. Blas was moving north at 2 mph (4 kph). The hurricane center says the storm is likely to kick up dangerous surf conditions along the coast.