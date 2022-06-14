NY high court nixes Trump appeal, clearing way for testimony

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s highest court has rejected former President Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to avoid testifying in the state attorney general’s civil investigation into his business practices, clearing the way for his deposition next month.

The state’s Court of Appeals said Tuesday there was no “substantial constitutional question” that would warrant its intervention in the matter following an intermediate appellate court’s ruling last month enforcing a subpoena for Trump’s testimony.

Messages seeking comment on Tuesday’s ruling were sent to lawyers for the Trumps.

A message was also left with a spokesperson for Attorney General Letitia James.